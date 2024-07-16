Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

DescriptionHire Resolve is currently seeking an Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician to join our client’s team in Cape Town. In this role, you will work closely with a team of engineers and technicians to ensure the optimal functioning of electrical and electronic systems.
Responsibilities
- Install, maintain, and troubleshoot electrical and electronic systems and equipment
- Program and configure software for control systems
- Collaborate with a team to design and implement software solutions for projects
- Perform equipment testing and calibration
- Create and maintain technical documentation
- Assist in the development of maintenance and repair plans
Requirements
- Relevant qualification in Electrical/Electronics/Software Engineering
- Proven 3 years experience as an Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician
- Experience in the application of third-party controllers (temperature, pressure, flow, etc.)
- Knowledge of electrical and electronic systems and equipment
- Knowledge of software control systems -expertise in LabView® software and National Instruments PLC systems and interface hardware will be a distinct advantage.
- Strong software programming and configuration skills
- Ability to troubleshoot and perform repairs
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Effective communication and teamwork abilities
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience with industry standards and regulations
- Valid driver’s license
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
