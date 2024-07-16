Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician – Cape Town

DescriptionHire Resolve is currently seeking an Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician to join our client’s team in Cape Town. In this role, you will work closely with a team of engineers and technicians to ensure the optimal functioning of electrical and electronic systems.

Responsibilities

Install, maintain, and troubleshoot electrical and electronic systems and equipment

Program and configure software for control systems

Collaborate with a team to design and implement software solutions for projects

Perform equipment testing and calibration

Create and maintain technical documentation

Assist in the development of maintenance and repair plans

Requirements

Relevant qualification in Electrical/Electronics/Software Engineering

Proven 3 years experience as an Electrical/Electronics/Software Technician

Experience in the application of third-party controllers (temperature, pressure, flow, etc.)

Knowledge of electrical and electronic systems and equipment

Knowledge of software control systems -expertise in LabView® software and National Instruments PLC systems and interface hardware will be a distinct advantage.

Strong software programming and configuration skills

Ability to troubleshoot and perform repairs

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Effective communication and teamwork abilities

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience with industry standards and regulations

Valid driver’s license

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Salary: negotiable

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

