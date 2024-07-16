Energy Application Engineer – Western Cape Wellington

We are looking for a Dynamic, Driven Engineer, with a naturally confident & assertive personality type, and experience in the implementation of Energy Saving Measures – specifically Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) – to take on a key role of ENERGY APPLICATION ENGINEER (within the Business Development Division).

The position will report to the Technical Manager – and will be a combined Commercial (Business Development) and Technical (Engineering Validation) role – being tasked with developing the company’s Energy Services & Management Commercial and Technical portfolio.

SUMMARY OF ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Business Development – develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction

Drive sustainable financial growth by increasing energy-related sales and building strong relationships with new and existing clients.

Develop relationships in the Southern African Market through direct & indirect channels, including partnerships with product suppliers.

Provide commercial & technical support – using knowledge of factory utility operations (ie cooling towers, chillers, boilers, refrigeration, heat pumps).

Develop Engineering designs – providing cost-effective solutions whilst ensuring technical compliance with client requirements

Conduct plant audits to develop energy management value propositions and manage the design components for engineering studies.

Provide troubleshooting and operations optimization for the company’s O&M contracts involving energy management.

Prepare designs and technical proposals for engineering studies and industrial tenders.

Work Closely with the Tendering Manager and Tendering teams to ensure proposal profitability and sustainability compilation of competitive proposals

Actively manage all clients, sales, leads and opportunities within the designated CRM system.

Participate in developing and optimising overall bid strategies and Sales & Marketing strategies.

Ensure health and safety legislation and contractual obligations pertaining to health & safety are adhered to throughout the project.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS & COMPETENCE:

Degree in Process, Mechanical/Mechatronic or Industrial Engineering

Ideally fluent in Afrikaans, English & other languages

Minimum of 5yrs experience as a Design, Industrial or Production Engineer

Must have: previous experience focusing on Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) and implementation of general Energy Saving Measures

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Outstanding leadership and mentoring skills

Advantageous: ECSA Registration

Advantageous: Understanding of Waste to Energy Technologies (ie: Anaerobic Digestion, CHP, Incineration etc), Solar Power Plants and other decarbonisation initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Energy Efficiency

Process Engineering

Industrial Engineering

Utilities

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position