We are looking for a Dynamic, Driven Engineer, with a naturally confident & assertive personality type, and experience in the implementation of Energy Saving Measures – specifically Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) – to take on a key role of ENERGY APPLICATION ENGINEER (within the Business Development Division).
The position will report to the Technical Manager – and will be a combined Commercial (Business Development) and Technical (Engineering Validation) role – being tasked with developing the company’s Energy Services & Management Commercial and Technical portfolio.
SUMMARY OF ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Business Development – develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
- Drive sustainable financial growth by increasing energy-related sales and building strong relationships with new and existing clients.
- Develop relationships in the Southern African Market through direct & indirect channels, including partnerships with product suppliers.
- Provide commercial & technical support – using knowledge of factory utility operations (ie cooling towers, chillers, boilers, refrigeration, heat pumps).
- Develop Engineering designs – providing cost-effective solutions whilst ensuring technical compliance with client requirements
- Conduct plant audits to develop energy management value propositions and manage the design components for engineering studies.
- Provide troubleshooting and operations optimization for the company’s O&M contracts involving energy management.
- Prepare designs and technical proposals for engineering studies and industrial tenders.
- Work Closely with the Tendering Manager and Tendering teams to ensure proposal profitability and sustainability compilation of competitive proposals
- Actively manage all clients, sales, leads and opportunities within the designated CRM system.
- Participate in developing and optimising overall bid strategies and Sales & Marketing strategies.
- Ensure health and safety legislation and contractual obligations pertaining to health & safety are adhered to throughout the project.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS & COMPETENCE:
- Degree in Process, Mechanical/Mechatronic or Industrial Engineering
- Ideally fluent in Afrikaans, English & other languages
- Minimum of 5yrs experience as a Design, Industrial or Production Engineer
- Must have: previous experience focusing on Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) and implementation of general Energy Saving Measures
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Outstanding leadership and mentoring skills
- Advantageous: ECSA Registration
- Advantageous: Understanding of Waste to Energy Technologies (ie: Anaerobic Digestion, CHP, Incineration etc), Solar Power Plants and other decarbonisation initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- Energy Efficiency
- Process Engineering
- Industrial Engineering
- Utilities
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa