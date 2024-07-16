Energy Application Engineer

Jul 16, 2024

We are looking for a Dynamic, Driven Engineer, with a naturally confident & assertive personality type, and experience in the implementation of Energy Saving Measures – specifically Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) – to take on a key role of ENERGY APPLICATION ENGINEER (within the Business Development Division).

The position will report to the Technical Manager – and will be a combined Commercial (Business Development) and Technical (Engineering Validation) role – being tasked with developing the company’s Energy Services & Management Commercial and Technical portfolio.

SUMMARY OF ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Business Development – develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
  • Drive sustainable financial growth by increasing energy-related sales and building strong relationships with new and existing clients.
  • Develop relationships in the Southern African Market through direct & indirect channels, including partnerships with product suppliers.
  • Provide commercial & technical support – using knowledge of factory utility operations (ie cooling towers, chillers, boilers, refrigeration, heat pumps).
  • Develop Engineering designs – providing cost-effective solutions whilst ensuring technical compliance with client requirements
  • Conduct plant audits to develop energy management value propositions and manage the design components for engineering studies.
  • Provide troubleshooting and operations optimization for the company’s O&M contracts involving energy management.
  • Prepare designs and technical proposals for engineering studies and industrial tenders.
  • Work Closely with the Tendering Manager and Tendering teams to ensure proposal profitability and sustainability compilation of competitive proposals
  • Actively manage all clients, sales, leads and opportunities within the designated CRM system.
  • Participate in developing and optimising overall bid strategies and Sales & Marketing strategies.
  • Ensure health and safety legislation and contractual obligations pertaining to health & safety are adhered to throughout the project.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS & COMPETENCE:

  • Degree in Process, Mechanical/Mechatronic or Industrial Engineering
  • Ideally fluent in Afrikaans, English & other languages
  • Minimum of 5yrs experience as a Design, Industrial or Production Engineer
  • Must have: previous experience focusing on Utilities (Boilers, Cooling Towers, Chillers etc) and implementation of general Energy Saving Measures
  • Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Outstanding leadership and mentoring skills
  • Advantageous: ECSA Registration
  • Advantageous: Understanding of Waste to Energy Technologies (ie: Anaerobic Digestion, CHP, Incineration etc), Solar Power Plants and other decarbonisation initiatives.

Desired Skills:

  • Energy Efficiency
  • Process Engineering
  • Industrial Engineering
  • Utilities

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

