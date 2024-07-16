Full stack Developer

This role is ideal for a developer who thrives in a versatile and innovative environment. Your expertise in Angular and full-stack development will contribute to the seamless execution of technical projects and enhancing B2B partnerships, internal and CX customer experiences.

You will be focused on developing B2B solutions, internal systems, and customer-facing web applications.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain B2C and B2B solutions, internal tools, and customer-facing web applications using.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features and functionality

Ensure applications’ performance, quality, and responsiveness by identifying bottlenecks and bugs and devising solutions to these problems.

Implement responsive UI designs across different devices and platforms.

Integrate with backend services

Participate in code reviews

Assist in the estimation of project timelines and the identification of project risks.

Provide technical leadership and mentoring to junior team members

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a similar

5+ years of experience in full-stack development, with a strong focus on Angular for front-end development.

Proven experience with Angular and its core principles, including a deep understanding of its best practices and lifecycle.

Strong proficiency in server-side languages and frameworks such as Node.js, Express, .NET, Java, or Python.

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services integration.

Solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design principles.

Familiarity with state management libraries and practices.

Experience with databases; both SQL (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL) and NoSQL (e.g., MongoDB), and their integration into web applications.

Tools, such as Git.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with cloud services (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and deploying scalable applications in the cloud.

Familiarity with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Experience in developing B2C and B2B platforms, internal systems, and customer-facing applications

Desired Skills:

.Net

Fullstack

B2B

Angular

Java

Python

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident

group life

bonus and much more!

