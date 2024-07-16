IT Tech Support Associate, Chad

Our client is currently seeking a qualified IT Tech Support Associate who will be responsible for ensuring the highest level of customer service across Chad supporting their technology needs.
ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY & RESPONSIBILITIES
- TECH SUPPORT (40% time)
- NETWORK MANAGEMENT (20% time)
- EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT (20% time)
- MISCELLANEOUS TECH SUPPORTS (20% time)
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Successful candidates will be passionate about the power of entrepreneurship to improve lives and communities.
- 3 + years of work experience in tech support for a company in Africa
- Bachelors’ degree in IT or similar field
- Technical Expertise – Continuously updates one’s own knowledge about new technologies and product modifications.
- Staff Support – Customer-service orientation to propose and create long-term technology solutions to solve team problems.
- Must speak fluent English and French. Knowledge of other local languages is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Equipment Operation
- Technical Support
- Training
- Troubleshooting