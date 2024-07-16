IT Tech Support Associate, Chad – Remote Remote

Our client is currently seeking a qualified IT Tech Support Associate who will be responsible for ensuring the highest level of customer service across Chad supporting their technology needs.

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY & RESPONSIBILITIES

TECH SUPPORT (40% time)

NETWORK MANAGEMENT (20% time)

EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT (20% time)

MISCELLANEOUS TECH SUPPORTS (20% time)

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Successful candidates will be passionate about the power of entrepreneurship to improve lives and communities.

3 + years of work experience in tech support for a company in Africa

Bachelors’ degree in IT or similar field

Technical Expertise – Continuously updates one’s own knowledge about new technologies and product modifications.

– Continuously updates one’s own knowledge about new technologies and product modifications. Staff Support – Customer-service orientation to propose and create long-term technology solutions to solve team problems.

– Customer-service orientation to propose and create long-term technology solutions to solve team problems. Must speak fluent English and French. Knowledge of other local languages is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Equipment Operation

Technical Support

Training

Troubleshooting

