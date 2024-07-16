Java Developer

Jul 16, 2024

Are you a skilled Java Developer looking to drive innovation in the automotive industry? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their dynamic team in Munich, Germany

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as
  • Java
  • Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js
  • Python
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
  • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE
Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Certifications

If you are keen for this opportunity, please hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Terraform
  • Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position