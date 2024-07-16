Java Developer

Are you a skilled Java Developer looking to drive innovation in the automotive industry? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their dynamic team in Munich, Germany

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as

Java

Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js

Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

Qualifications required:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

If you are keen for this opportunity, please hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

AWS

Terraform

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position