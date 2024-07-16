Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Java Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will be involved in determining and identifying technical requirements through interactions with business analysts and leveraging your knowledge of enterprise architecture.

Responsibilities:

Design robust architectures that encompass software, hardware, and communication layers to meet total requirements, ensuring scalability and future cross-functionality.

Collaboration with project management will help plan project schedules and technical direction, guaranteeing the delivery of high-quality solutions.

Lead by example, offering quality assurance reviews and evaluations of existing and new products, and developing high-level system designs for program design, coding, testing, debugging, and documentation.

Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms, playing a crucial role in our continued growth and innovation.

Requirements:

Comfortable writing and analyzing SQL queries.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Back-end development expertise.

Proficient in programming and software design.

Experience with version control software, such as GIT

Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Experienced with ancillary technologies necessary for internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.

Demonstrated ability to work on high scalability projects involving cloud- based infrastructure design and implementation is advantageous.

Strong working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills.

Track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software.

Deep understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP, and API design for extensibility and portability.

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Proficiency in Java/JEE, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL

Databases, RDBMS, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery.

Added expertise in event streaming platforms and message brokers, particularly Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, is highly advantageous.

Experience in developing and debugging distributed systems with high data loads.

Familiarity with designing, developing, and implementing unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development.

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

