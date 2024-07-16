Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled Java Developer looking to drive innovation in the automotive industry? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their dynamic team in Munich, Germany
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as
- Java
- Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js
- Python
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE
Qualifications required:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Cloud Certifications
If you are keen for this opportunity, please hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Terraform
- Azure