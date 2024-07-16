Kaspersky bows out of the US market

Security software vendor Kaspersky is closing its US office.

This follows last month’s decision from the US Commerce Department to ban the sale of Kaspersky software in the US from the end of this week (20 July).

The Russian company, which has been operating in the US for almost 20 years, appears to have decided not to challenge the ban.

Instead, it has informed workers they are to be laid off this week as the company gradually winds down its US operations.

In June, the Commerce Department said it had conducted an investigation, and that national security concerns led it to ban the sale of Kaspersky software in the US.

The ban means Kaspersky would no long be able to sell its software within the US, or provide updates to existing users.

“The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the US legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable,” according to a Kaspersky Lab statement.

The security software company has consistently denied allegations that the Russian government holds influence over its operations.

Featured picture: Kaspersky founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky (file photo).