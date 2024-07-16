Mental health likely to be the next global pandemic

Mental health issues are likely to be the next global pandemic, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that globally one in every four people will be impacted by mental illness at some point in their lives.

An approximate 350-million people worldwide suffer from depression and the WHO estimates that each year an estimated 700 000 people take their own lives – compared to 619 000 people killed by malaria.

The organisation defines mental health as “a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realise their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community”.

According to an analysis by Statista, there is a growing demand for mental health services in South Africa, due to several factors. These include “increased awareness and understanding of mental health issues, changing attitudes towards seeking help for mental health problems and a greater recognition of the importance of mental well-being”.

Dr Jessica Hutchings, Head of Prevention at Rand Mutual Assurance, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on drawing much greater attention to mental health issues, with the first year of the pandemic seeing the prevalence of anxiety and depression increasing by a staggering 25%.

“I think after Covid-19 and the impact we saw it had from a psychosocial perspective from people living on their own and not being able to interact with others has created a lot more awareness around mental health,” says Dr Hutchings.

“In addition, we cannot forget the stress and anxiety suffered by many as a result of lockdown constraints on people’s ability to work, engage in their communities and seek support from loved ones during the pandemic.”

The Global Burden of Disease study reveals that the pandemic has affected the mental health of young people and that they are disproportionally at risk of suicidal and self-harming behaviours.

It also indicates that women have been more severely impacted than men and that people with pre-existing physical health conditions, such as asthma, cancer and heart disease, were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.

Dr Hutchings notes that should mental health become the next global pandemic (if not here already), it is likely to have a severe impact on the workplace.

Mental health-related issues can result in a drop in productivity and work performance, as well as poor working relations among colleagues and increased absenteeism, presenteeism, distraction and stress while also compromising workplace safety.

Furthermore, mental health can also contribute to knock on concerns such as substance abuse, financial woes, legal issues and family troubles emphasising the need for holistic wellness solutions in the workplace.

“Wellness is about ensuring that people are not only fit for duty but also fit for life and it really is about mental fitness, That’s why we now hear about things like presenteeism, where people are physically present at work but are mentally absent due to distractions, stress and worry,” she says.

“If a person’s emotional state starts impacting their ability to perform properly at work, they should consider talking to their manager about it, especially if their work environment is contributing to the problem.”

However, Dr Hutchings notes that many people are hesitant to talk to others about their mental health, especially their managers or employers. They could be afraid that they will be negatively judged, their reputation will suffer, or their career will be damaged.

“There is still a lot of stigmatisation associated with mental health issues which could prevent many people from seeking help. Stigmatisation is often tied to cultural views and beliefs about mental health, which only compounds the problem,” she says.

“For example, signs of mental health-related issues in men often do not correlate with what is traditionally expected from a man. Men are taught to be strong and masculine and to suffer in silence because mental health issues could be construed as weakness.”

Such attitudes not only hinder men from seeking the help they need but can also lead them down a path of destructive behaviour as many often choose harmful coping mechanisms.

Unfortunately, this is still happening at a time when men’s mental health problems are frequently exacerbated by factors such as unemployment, job scarcity and the rising cost of living.

“The challenge that many South African employees face when it comes to mental health issues in the workplace is that employers do not see it as a priority, or even as a factor that requires proactive measures. Employers must take the time to educate themselves about mental health in the workplace and how they should manage employees who suffer from depression and anxiety,” Dr Hutchings concludes.