Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Construction – Durbanville Cape Town (12-month contract) – Western Cape Durbanville

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town.

The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development.

The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.

It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field

A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience

Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure

Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development

Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development

Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub

Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices

Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design

Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation

Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion

Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage

Required Skills and Competencies:

Strict adherence to confidential information

Planning, organizing, prioritizing and time management skills are important

Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload

Proficient in analysing numerical, verbal, and other sources of information to provide solutions.

High level of attention to detail and accuracy and the ability to work under pressure

Strong cognitive thinking ability, and the ability to take initiative

Excellent communication skills (verbal and writing)

Strong organisational and project management skills

Attention to detail with good problem-solving skills

Able to work in a team as well as independently

Proficiency in object-orientated programming and familiarity with various design and architectural patterns

Knowledge of concurrent patterns in C#.

Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Design, develop, test and debug applications focused on construction solutions, such as DMS, Plant Analysis, HR and Payroll Software, Facial Recognition T&A and LPR systems

Application fault support and testing

Oversee all phases of the software development lifecycle, including software design, analysis, and coding

Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and reliable system builds

Develop robust services and APIs for our applications

Produce reusable, efficient code for future use

Independently define, design, and implement new features and functionalities

Generate and upkeep comprehensive technical documentation

Conduct consistent debugging and maintenance to improve existing software

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

C#

SQL

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

