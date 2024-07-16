Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Construction – Durbanville Cape Town (12-month contract) – Western Cape Durbanville

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town.
The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development.
The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.
It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience
- Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure
- Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development
- Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development
- Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub
- Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices
- Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design
- Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation
- Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion
- Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage
Required Skills and Competencies:
- Strict adherence to confidential information
- Planning, organizing, prioritizing and time management skills are important
- Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
- Proficient in analysing numerical, verbal, and other sources of information to provide solutions.
- High level of attention to detail and accuracy and the ability to work under pressure
- Strong cognitive thinking ability, and the ability to take initiative
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and writing)
- Strong organisational and project management skills
- Attention to detail with good problem-solving skills
- Able to work in a team as well as independently
- Proficiency in object-orientated programming and familiarity with various design and architectural patterns
- Knowledge of concurrent patterns in C#.
- Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, test and debug applications focused on construction solutions, such as DMS, Plant Analysis, HR and Payroll Software, Facial Recognition T&A and LPR systems
- Application fault support and testing
- Oversee all phases of the software development lifecycle, including software design, analysis, and coding
- Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and reliable system builds
- Develop robust services and APIs for our applications
- Produce reusable, efficient code for future use
- Independently define, design, and implement new features and functionalities
- Generate and upkeep comprehensive technical documentation
- Conduct consistent debugging and maintenance to improve existing software
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- C#
- SQL
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years