Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Construction – Durbanville Cape Town (12-month contract)

Jul 16, 2024

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town.
The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development.
The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.
It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field
  • A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience
  • Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure
  • Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development
  • Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development
  • Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub
  • Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices
  • Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design
  • Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation
  • Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion
  • Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage

Required Skills and Competencies:

  • Strict adherence to confidential information
  • Planning, organizing, prioritizing and time management skills are important
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
  • Proficient in analysing numerical, verbal, and other sources of information to provide solutions.
  • High level of attention to detail and accuracy and the ability to work under pressure
  • Strong cognitive thinking ability, and the ability to take initiative
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and writing)
  • Strong organisational and project management skills
  • Attention to detail with good problem-solving skills
  • Able to work in a team as well as independently
  • Proficiency in object-orientated programming and familiarity with various design and architectural patterns
  • Knowledge of concurrent patterns in C#.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, test and debug applications focused on construction solutions, such as DMS, Plant Analysis, HR and Payroll Software, Facial Recognition T&A and LPR systems
  • Application fault support and testing
  • Oversee all phases of the software development lifecycle, including software design, analysis, and coding
  • Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and reliable system builds
  • Develop robust services and APIs for our applications
  • Produce reusable, efficient code for future use
  • Independently define, design, and implement new features and functionalities
  • Generate and upkeep comprehensive technical documentation
  • Conduct consistent debugging and maintenance to improve existing software

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • C#
  • SQL
  • .Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position