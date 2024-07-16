.Net Developer

Key Skills:

Backend Development: ASP.NET MVC/Core, .NET Frameworks (4.5 to .NET Core), C#

Design and develop scalable web applications using ASP.NET MVC/Core, delivering [specific achievements like improved performance or enhanced security].

Implement optimized data access layers with Entity Framework, reducing query times by [percentage].

Develop responsive user interfaces using AngularJS, enhancing user experience and interface responsiveness.

Conduct code reviews, provided mentorship to junior developers, and enforced coding standards to maintain high-quality deliverables.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into technical solutions, ensuring alignment with project goals.

Contributed to the entire software development lifecycle, from initial concept to deployment and ongoing maintenance.

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Certifications:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (advantageous)

Technical Proficiency:

Languages & Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET MVC/Core, AngularJS, JavaScript

Databases: SQL Server, Entity Framework

Tools & Platforms: Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, Git

Desired Skills:

.Net

.Net core

Angular

Devops

SQL

Azure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident

Group life

bonus and more

