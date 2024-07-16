.Net Developer

Jul 16, 2024

We are “try”ing to “catch” talented .Net Developers to join and innovative Digital Company making waves in the travel space. We are WANTING to speak to you – No ” Exception”s .

Key Skills:

  • Backend Development: ASP.NET MVC/Core, .NET Frameworks (4.5 to .NET Core), C#
  • Frontend Development: AngularJS, JavaScript frameworks
  • Database: SQL Server, Entity Framework
  • Methodologies: Agile, Scrum
  • Tools & Technologies: Visual Studio, Git, Azure DevOps
  • Soft Skills: Team collaboration, mentorship, problem-solving

  • Design and develop scalable web applications using ASP.NET MVC/Core, delivering [specific achievements like improved performance or enhanced security].
  • Implement optimized data access layers with Entity Framework, reducing query times by [percentage].
  • Develop responsive user interfaces using AngularJS, enhancing user experience and interface responsiveness.
  • Conduct code reviews, provided mentorship to junior developers, and enforced coding standards to maintain high-quality deliverables.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into technical solutions, ensuring alignment with project goals.
  • Contributed to the entire software development lifecycle, from initial concept to deployment and ongoing maintenance.

Education:
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Certifications:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (advantageous)

Technical Proficiency:

  • Languages & Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET MVC/Core, AngularJS, JavaScript
  • Databases: SQL Server, Entity Framework
  • Tools & Platforms: Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, Git

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • .Net core
  • Angular
  • Devops
  • SQL
  • Azure

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident
  • Group life
  • bonus and more

