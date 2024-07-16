.Net Developer

We are “try”ing to “catch” talented .Net Developers to join and innovative Digital Company making waves in the travel space. We are WANTING to speak to you – No ” Exception”s .
Key Skills:
- Backend Development: ASP.NET MVC/Core, .NET Frameworks (4.5 to .NET Core), C#
- Frontend Development: AngularJS, JavaScript frameworks
- Database: SQL Server, Entity Framework
- Methodologies: Agile, Scrum
- Tools & Technologies: Visual Studio, Git, Azure DevOps
- Soft Skills: Team collaboration, mentorship, problem-solving
- Design and develop scalable web applications using ASP.NET MVC/Core, delivering [specific achievements like improved performance or enhanced security].
- Implement optimized data access layers with Entity Framework, reducing query times by [percentage].
- Develop responsive user interfaces using AngularJS, enhancing user experience and interface responsiveness.
- Conduct code reviews, provided mentorship to junior developers, and enforced coding standards to maintain high-quality deliverables.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into technical solutions, ensuring alignment with project goals.
- Contributed to the entire software development lifecycle, from initial concept to deployment and ongoing maintenance.
Education:
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Certifications:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (advantageous)
Technical Proficiency:
- Languages & Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET MVC/Core, AngularJS, JavaScript
- Databases: SQL Server, Entity Framework
- Tools & Platforms: Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, Git
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- .Net core
- Angular
- Devops
- SQL
- Azure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident
- Group life
- bonus and more