Senior BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities
- Integrate new data sources into company databases for analysis, inclusion in relevant processes, and ERP integration.
- Embed data into workflow processes to drive continuous improvement and optimization.
- Participate in all development phases, from analysis to implementation and support.
- Design or enhance database structures for optimal process flow and user querying.
- Develop and test solutions aligned with specifications.
- Analyze data from diverse sources to enable proactive business decisions.
- Continuously seek new methods for obtaining, integrating, and analyzing data relevant to the business model.
- Identify opportunities to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality.
- Conduct root cause analysis on data and processes to address business questions and identify areas for improvement.
- Enhance and automate data delivery and quality in ETL processes.
- Guide and mentor junior team members as needed.
- Educate report end-users to maximize expertise dissemination within the company.
Minimum Requirements
- Over 4 years of strong SQL experience, including creating stored procedures, functions, automating jobs, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, incremental data loading, and change tracking/CDC.
- At least 4 years of SSIS experience, including creating complex ETL processes, error handling, loading data from various sources (flat files, XML), integrating new data into data warehouses, setting precedence constraints, and parameterizing connections.
- Proficiency in building reports using Excel and reporting tools like Power BI.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience with C#.
- At least 4 years of experience with front-end visualization tools such as Power BI or Grafana, including the creation, implementation, and maintenance of analytical dashboards and visualizations.
- Experience in building a data warehouse.
- Driving new solutions based on business requirements.
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- PowerBI
- Excel
- SSIS