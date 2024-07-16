Senior Business Analyst

The Business Solutions and Information Management (BSIM) Business Unit in the organisation Financial

Markets Department (FMD) from time to time requires the services of Business Analysts (BAs) to

assist in a number of critical projects within the Bank. The main purpose of these BAs is to conduct

end-to-end business analysis services to the Bank, for the purpose of business optimisation, defining

appropriate information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, and providing

innovative solutions to business problems. The current Business Analysis capacity is insufficient to

meet the demands on projects and should be supported by short-term contracts to supplement

capacity on key projects.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Key deliverables:

All the required deliverables related to the Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Knowledge Area;

Knowledge Area; All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Elicitation and Collaboration

Knowledge Area;

Knowledge Area; All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Lifecycle Management Knowledge

Area;

Area; All the required deliverables related to the Strategy Analysis Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Analysis and Design Definition

Knowledge Area;

Knowledge Area; All the required deliverables related to the Solution Evaluation Knowledge Area;

Participate in Solutions Quality Assurance;

Training documentation; and

Training and knowledge transfer documentation.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information

System/Computer Engineering);

– Diploma in Business Analysis;

– Minimum eight years’ experience in Business Analysis;

– Deep proven experience with Securities Finance Transactions, Securities Lending and

Borrowing, and Collateral Management solutions development projects;

– Knowledge, experience and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage);

– Experience with Financial Sector industry-wide Regulatory and/or Compliance projects (added

advantage);

– Experience in business optimisation, problem-solving, or strategic solution roles with

progressive responsibility, preferably within the financial markets and investment/asset

management environment;

– Experience gathering and consolidating requirements from cross-functional groups;

– Ability to work under pressure and meet constantly changing timelines;

– Exceptional process and organisational skills with the ability to mobilise change;

– Advanced knowledge of unified modelling language (UML) and structured system analysis and

design methodology (SSADM);

– Intermediate to advanced knowledge of financial messaging (viz. ISO20022), extensible

markup language (XML) and application programming interface (API) usage; and

– Experience working with data, data governance, treasury or capital markets systems.

Competencies:

– Deep knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

– Skilled in business process analysis, design and documentation (essential)

– Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS

PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

– Analytical thinking ability

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Strong team player

– Motivated self-starter

– Enterprising

Qualifications/ Certification:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information

System/Computer Engineering); and

– A Diploma in Business Analysis,

– Financial Markets Certification will be an advantage

