Senior Business Analyst

The Business Solutions and Information Management (BSIM) Business Unit in the organisation Financial
Markets Department (FMD) from time to time requires the services of Business Analysts (BAs) to
assist in a number of critical projects within the Bank. The main purpose of these BAs is to conduct
end-to-end business analysis services to the Bank, for the purpose of business optimisation, defining
appropriate information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, and providing
innovative solutions to business problems. The current Business Analysis capacity is insufficient to
meet the demands on projects and should be supported by short-term contracts to supplement
capacity on key projects.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:
Key deliverables:
- All the required deliverables related to the Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
Knowledge Area;
- All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Elicitation and Collaboration
Knowledge Area;
- All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Lifecycle Management Knowledge
Area;
- All the required deliverables related to the Strategy Analysis Knowledge Area;
- All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Analysis and Design Definition
Knowledge Area;
- All the required deliverables related to the Solution Evaluation Knowledge Area;
- Participate in Solutions Quality Assurance;
- Training documentation; and
- Training and knowledge transfer documentation.
Desired Skills:
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Strong team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information
System/Computer Engineering);
– Diploma in Business Analysis;
– Minimum eight years’ experience in Business Analysis;
– Deep proven experience with Securities Finance Transactions, Securities Lending and
Borrowing, and Collateral Management solutions development projects;
– Knowledge, experience and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage);
– Experience with Financial Sector industry-wide Regulatory and/or Compliance projects (added
advantage);
– Experience in business optimisation, problem-solving, or strategic solution roles with
progressive responsibility, preferably within the financial markets and investment/asset
management environment;
– Experience gathering and consolidating requirements from cross-functional groups;
– Ability to work under pressure and meet constantly changing timelines;
– Exceptional process and organisational skills with the ability to mobilise change;
– Advanced knowledge of unified modelling language (UML) and structured system analysis and
design methodology (SSADM);
– Intermediate to advanced knowledge of financial messaging (viz. ISO20022), extensible
markup language (XML) and application programming interface (API) usage; and
– Experience working with data, data governance, treasury or capital markets systems.
Competencies:
– Deep knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
– Skilled in business process analysis, design and documentation (essential)
– Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS
PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
– Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
– Analytical thinking ability
– Communication skills (verbal and written)
– Facilitation skills
– Quality orientation
– Negotiation skills
– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
– Strong team player
– Motivated self-starter
– Enterprising
Qualifications/ Certification:
– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information
System/Computer Engineering); and
– A Diploma in Business Analysis,
– Financial Markets Certification will be an advantage