Senior Fullstack Developer

Jul 16, 2024

  • Extensive experience with C# and ASP.Net (+10 years experience)
  • Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies, including:
    • JavaScript (Angular, React, Vue, or other JavaScript frameworks)
    • TypeScript
    • CSS
  • Proven formal software development experience
  • Strong technical skills with a passion for coding
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding principles
  • Proficient in SQL Server and relevant ORMs such as Entity Framework
  • Experienced in using source control systems
  • Skilled at translating business feedback and requirements into functional software solutions

The opportunity is Remote

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Angular
  • Docker
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position