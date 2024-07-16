Senior Fullstack Developer

- Extensive experience with C# and ASP.Net (+10 years experience)
- Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies, including:
- JavaScript (Angular, React, Vue, or other JavaScript frameworks)
- TypeScript
- CSS
- Proven formal software development experience
- Strong technical skills with a passion for coding
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding principles
- Proficient in SQL Server and relevant ORMs such as Entity Framework
- Experienced in using source control systems
- Skilled at translating business feedback and requirements into functional software solutions
The opportunity is Remote
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Docker
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS