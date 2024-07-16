Senior Mainframe Technical Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a seasoned Principal Mainframe Technical Engineer to join our talented team. As a Principal Mainframe Technical Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and supporting mainframe solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience in mainframe technologies, along with a deep understanding of Broadcom products and solutions. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust, scalable, and secure mainframe solutions that drive business success.

What you’ll do:

Lead the design, implementation, and optimization of mainframe solutions, leveraging Broadcom technologies and products.

Provide technical expertise and guidance to ensure the successful delivery of mainframe projects, including system upgrades, migrations, and performance tuning.

Collaborate with customers, architects, and product managers to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Architect and implement innovative solutions to address complex business challenges, while ensuring scalability, reliability, and security.

Serve as a subject matter expert on Broadcom mainframe products and technologies, including z/OS, z/VM, z/VSE, and related software products (e.g., CA Endevor, CA Top Secret, CA SYSVIEW).

Conduct performance analysis and capacity planning to optimize mainframe systems and applications for optimal performance and resource utilization.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, providing timely resolutions and recommendations for preventive measures.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate mainframe solutions with other enterprise systems and technologies.

Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in mainframe computing and recommend innovative solutions to enhance technical capabilities.

Mentor and coach junior engineers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development within the team.

Your expertise:

Extensive experience as a Mainframe Technical Engineer, with at least 15 years of experience in mainframe systems design, implementation, and support.

In-depth knowledge of mainframe operating systems (e.g., z/OS, z/VM, z/VSE) and related subsystems.

Proficiency in mainframe programming languages and tools, such as COBOL, PL/I, Assembler, JCL, and SMP/E.

Hands-on experience with Broadcom mainframe software products, including but not limited to CA Endevor, CA Top Secret, CA SYSVIEW, and other performance and monitoring tools.

Strong understanding of mainframe hardware architecture and system internals.

Experience with mainframe modernization initiatives, such as migration to cloud or containerized environments.

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for mainframe development and operations.

Experience with Agile methodologies and project management practices.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Commitment to continuous learning and professional development, staying updated on latest mainframe technologies and industry trends.

Qualifications:

Formal tertiary diploma or degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Preferred qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Professional certifications in mainframe technologies (e.g., IBM Certified System Programmer, CA Certified Professional).



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

