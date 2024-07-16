Vertiv premiers TimberMod and AI-focused portfolio

Vertiv is participating in the forthcoming Pan African DataCentres Exhibition and Conference 2024, being held in Sandton (16 and 17 July 2024).

The event addresses the needs of those involved in the creation of data centres and critical digital infrastructure across the continent of Africa.

The company is featuring the Vertiv TimberMod variant of its Vertiv SmartMod families, which utilises mass timber as a key structural component – instead of steel – for prefabricated modular (PFM) data centre solutions. Vertiv will also showcase its recently launched portfolio of power, cooling and service solutions that solve the complex challenges arising from the AI revolution, Vertiv 360AI.

“Vertiv TimberMod has been designed to meet applicable building structural requirements, while adding an aesthetic dimension to data centre architecture,” says Wojtek Piorko, MD for Africa at Vertiv. “This solution blends seamlessly into various environments without compromising on engineering requirements, while remaining robust and reliable.”

With the introduction of the TimberMod option, customers’ data centre sustainability objectives can be supported through the use of a more environmentally friendly material that can minimise resource depletion and lower CO2 emissions.

Mass timber, if sourced from sustainably harvested wood, serves as a renewable construction material, with the potential to lower carbon footprint by up to three times compared to steel – as based on the reduction of CO2 emissions associated with the cradle-to-gate product lifecycle, and the transport of materials and structural elements to the assembly site.

At the Vertiv booth, local Vertiv experts are sharing details of the recently launched Vertiv 360AI portfolio, which is specifically geared to solve power and cooling challenges brought by the demands of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI and high performance computing are driving unprecedented demand for power and cooling within data centres. The new Vertiv 360AI portfolio provides a complete range of power, cooling and service solutions that solve the complex challenges arising from the AI revolution. Vertiv 360AI solutions include validated designs and pre-engineered solutions.

In addition, visitors to the event will have the opportunity to experience Vertiv’s virtual reality (VR) applications, such as the Vertiv XR App, allowing IT managers, data centre operators and channel partners to visualise Vertiv data centre solutions in their location of choice. This entertaining yet highly useful virtual representation helps data centre decision-makers to achieve a better overview of a planned facility’s physical footprint.

The Vertiv VR experience also includes access to the Vertiv Virtual Showroom, which creates a virtual experience using photo-realistic 3D models enriched with engaging animations, allowing users to interact with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions at the Vertiv exhibit stand. The Virtual Showroom displays a range of digital infrastructure equipment, including fully equipped racks, highly efficient cooling equipment and intelligent power systems.

Finally, Vertiv is sharing valuable content on the company’s thermal expertise through the participation of Michael Young, application engineer for thermal management at Vertiv Africa, in a panel discussion on cooling solutions on Wednesday 17 July. The panellists will discuss such relevant issues as cooling and sustainability; how the design of cooling systems is affected by altitude, location and accessibility; and how AI is influencing cooling capabilities and requirements.

The Pan African DataCentres Exhibition and Conference 2024 takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg, from 16 to 17 July 2024. Vertiv can be found at stand F19.

