Business Analyst – Western Cape Parow Industrial

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Support, maintenance and improvement of existing business processes and technologies

System consulting / user support / system problem analysis

Research and propose new solutions and changes to business processes and technology

Solution analysis, design, documentation and change management planning

Business Process Design – Functional Specifications

Testing and implementation of new solutions / system changes

System cost management / budget control

Management of resources

Report development (specifications) and writing

Create and maintain user training manuals and standard operating procedures

Facilitation of cross-functional meetings and workshops

Project Management as part of an Agile Scrum team

Staying abreast of relevant regulations and compliance matters

Ad hoc projects

Experience

Commercial / Business / Engineering related degree with Analytical / Commercial subjects

Minimum 3 years Systems / Business Analyst experience, preferably in a financial services, logistics or ecommerce environment

Experience with Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, [URL Removed]

Experience in using business process management software / methodologies

Use of tools like Notion and JIRA. Exposure to business process mapping using tools and methodologies

Google BigQuery and / or SQL knowledge and experience

Retail experience is advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Draw.io

Notion

Jira

SQL

Google BigQuery

Retail

