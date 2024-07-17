Business Analyst – Western Cape Parow Industrial

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Support, maintenance and improvement of existing business processes and technologies
- System consulting / user support / system problem analysis
- Research and propose new solutions and changes to business processes and technology
- Solution analysis, design, documentation and change management planning
- Business Process Design – Functional Specifications
- Testing and implementation of new solutions / system changes
- System cost management / budget control
- Management of resources
- Report development (specifications) and writing
- Create and maintain user training manuals and standard operating procedures
- Facilitation of cross-functional meetings and workshops
- Project Management as part of an Agile Scrum team
- Staying abreast of relevant regulations and compliance matters
- Ad hoc projects
Experience
- Commercial / Business / Engineering related degree with Analytical / Commercial subjects
- Minimum 3 years Systems / Business Analyst experience, preferably in a financial services, logistics or ecommerce environment
- Experience with Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, [URL Removed]
- Experience in using business process management software / methodologies
- Use of tools like Notion and JIRA. Exposure to business process mapping using tools and methodologies
- Google BigQuery and / or SQL knowledge and experience
- Retail experience is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Google Docs
- Google Sheets
- Google Slides
- Draw.io
- Notion
- Jira
- SQL
- Google BigQuery
- Retail