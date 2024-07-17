Developer C # / ASP.Net – Gauteng Gauteng

Are values and culture important to you in a company? Are you wanting to grow and learn from other Developers and willing to take action and innovative and have the right attitude?

My client who is the Financial Services Sector is looking for a Senior C#/ASP.Net Developer to work a Hybrid Model with the following skill sets:

5+ years as a Developer

C#

Asp.net

Blazor/Razor

Design principles such as SOLID

SQL

TDD/BDD

Must be South African Citizen or Permanent Resident

Advantageous

Azure Devops

Sharepoint

SSIS

CRM

Asset / Finance / Lending background

