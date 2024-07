Front End Developer at Direct Transact – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience

At least 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:

HTML

CSS

TypeScript

React

React Native

Experience with NextJS beneficial

Experience with Tailwind beneficial

Experience with React Query beneficial

Experience with MSSQL beneficial

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Fintech / Information Technology

