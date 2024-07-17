Intermediate Data Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.

Required Qualifications:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees)

DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Certification.

Experience and Knowledge:

5- 8 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.

Experience in data mining, large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis.

Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation.

Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.

Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.

Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.

Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS, Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.

Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop, MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka, Event Hub and Stream Analytics.

Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL.

Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java or Python.

Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.

Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases, Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse), Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.

Analytical mind and business acumen

Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau, Power BI, strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra), Scala, Python or R.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.

Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data.

Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

Data Modelling (Relational and Star Schema).

Database design.

Database development.

Data Warehouse Design – Build and Development.

Database Administration.

Database Performance Tuning and Optimisation.

Present information using data visualization techniques.

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.

Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.

An understanding and hands on experience on Hadoop/Spark based distributed storage and computing frameworks.

Real-Time analytics and batch processing.

Strong experience in architecting analytical applications in cloud environment such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Desired Skills:

data

Data Analysis

data manipulation

data engineering

azure

database developer

