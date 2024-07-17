Intermediate Software Developer

This role is fully remote

We are looking for a talented Software Engineer

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal

operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and

navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal

and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile

Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

? Someone with at least 4 years experience in backend technologies

? Experience programming in Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn

? Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL

? Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS

? Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable

codebases.

codebases. ? The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

? Strong written and verbal communication skills

? A valid work authorisation to work in South AfricaTech stack:

? Frontend: React, TypeScript.

? Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

? Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

? Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

? Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

? Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves:

A technical tertiary qualification such as BSc Computer Science

Experience with AWS Lambdas and the Serverless Framework

In the next 3-6 months you’ll be focusing on:

The exciting space of automated reconciliation of transactions from the bank, finding exceptionsand bringing visibility to drift between expected money in the bank and reality.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

react

Python

Software Development

aws

cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position