Intermediate Software Developer

This role is fully remote
We are looking for a talented Software Engineer
How you’ll be making a difference:
Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal
operation teams.
Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and
navigating unplanned work.
Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal
and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.
Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile
Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.
We’re looking for someone who has:
- ? Someone with at least 4 years experience in backend technologies
- ? Experience programming in Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn
- ? Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL
- ? Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS
- ? Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable
codebases.
- ? The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
- ? Strong written and verbal communication skills
- ? A valid work authorisation to work in South AfricaTech stack:
- ? Frontend: React, TypeScript.
- ? Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.
- ? Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
- ? Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway
- ? Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
- ? Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.
Nice to haves:
A technical tertiary qualification such as BSc Computer Science
Experience with AWS Lambdas and the Serverless Framework
In the next 3-6 months you’ll be focusing on:
The exciting space of automated reconciliation of transactions from the bank, finding exceptionsand bringing visibility to drift between expected money in the bank and reality.
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- react
- Python
- Software Development
- aws
- cloud