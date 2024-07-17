IT Asset Analyst

Manage financial transactions and records related to IT Assets

Processing transactions on SAP Financial Systems with regards to IT Assets acquisition and disposals

Performing annual IT Asset review

Compliance with financial controls and processes for Asset Management

Tracking against asset budgets in the IT Business plan

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Finance or Similar

4 Years experience in IT Asset management and administration

ITIL Foundation or IT Asset Management Certification

Project Management experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

finance

information technology

admin

