IT Asset Analyst

Manage financial transactions and records related to IT Assets
Processing transactions on SAP Financial Systems with regards to IT Assets acquisition and disposals
Performing annual IT Asset review
Compliance with financial controls and processes for Asset Management
Tracking against asset budgets in the IT Business plan
Minimum Requirements:
Degree in Finance or Similar
4 Years experience in IT Asset management and administration
ITIL Foundation or IT Asset Management Certification
Project Management experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- finance
- information technology
- admin