Java Developer

Jul 17, 2024

Wanting to ” catch ” your next big “break “? Here’s hoping that you will ” byte ” at this opportunity. An innovative, Digital Company is looking for your Java skills – working in a diverse travel industry
1. System Design and Development

  • Requirements Analysis: Understand functional and system requirements thoroughly.
  • Architecture Design: Design scalable, responsive, and stable backend systems.
  • Module Development: Develop and modify modules using appropriate technologies and frameworks (e.g., Java/Spring Boot for microservices).
  • Quality Assurance: Ensure responsiveness, stability, and quality of applications through rigorous testing and code reviews.

2. Testing and Bug Fixing

  • Testing Strategies: Implement unit tests, integration tests, and participate in QA testing processes.
  • Bug Fixes: Address issues promptly and efficiently to maintain application stability.

3. Agile Methodology

  • Scrum Participation: Actively engage in daily scrum meetings for project updates and impediment resolution.
  • Sprint Planning: Contribute to sprint planning sessions to set goals and prioritize tasks effectively.

4. Documentation

  • Technical Documentation: Create and maintain technical documentation for developed modules to facilitate understanding and future maintenance.

5. Code Quality and Standards

  • Code Reviews: Participate in and conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and overall code quality.

6. Continuous Integration and Deployment

  • CI/CD Pipelines: Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and Spinnaker to automate testing and deployment processes.
  • Deployment and Operations: Collaborate with DevOps team to ensure smooth deployment and operation of systems on cloud platforms like AWS and GCP.

Skills and Technologies:

  • Backend Development: Proficiency in languages like Java, Python, or similar, and frameworks such as Spring Boot.
  • API Development: Experience designing and implementing RESTful APIs.
  • Microservices Architecture: Knowledge of microservices patterns, Docker, and Kubernetes.
  • Database Management: Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases.
  • Testing Frameworks: Experience with JUnit, Mockito, Postman, etc.
  • Version Control and CI/CD: Git, GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Spinnaker.
  • Cloud Platforms: AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform).

Collaboration and Communication:

  • Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams including DevOps, QA, and frontend developers.
  • Communication Skills: Clear and effective communication of ideas, issues, and solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident fund
  • Group life and bonus

