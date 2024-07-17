Java Developer – Remote Remote

Wanting to ” catch ” your next big “break “? Here’s hoping that you will ” byte ” at this opportunity. An innovative, Digital Company is looking for your Java skills – working in a diverse travel industry

1. System Design and Development

Requirements Analysis: Understand functional and system requirements thoroughly.

Understand functional and system requirements thoroughly. Architecture Design: Design scalable, responsive, and stable backend systems.

Design scalable, responsive, and stable backend systems. Module Development: Develop and modify modules using appropriate technologies and frameworks (e.g., Java/Spring Boot for microservices).

Develop and modify modules using appropriate technologies and frameworks (e.g., Java/Spring Boot for microservices). Quality Assurance: Ensure responsiveness, stability, and quality of applications through rigorous testing and code reviews.

2. Testing and Bug Fixing

Testing Strategies: Implement unit tests, integration tests, and participate in QA testing processes.

Implement unit tests, integration tests, and participate in QA testing processes. Bug Fixes: Address issues promptly and efficiently to maintain application stability.

3. Agile Methodology

Scrum Participation: Actively engage in daily scrum meetings for project updates and impediment resolution.

Actively engage in daily scrum meetings for project updates and impediment resolution. Sprint Planning: Contribute to sprint planning sessions to set goals and prioritize tasks effectively.

4. Documentation

Technical Documentation: Create and maintain technical documentation for developed modules to facilitate understanding and future maintenance.

5. Code Quality and Standards

Code Reviews: Participate in and conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and overall code quality.

6. Continuous Integration and Deployment

CI/CD Pipelines: Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and Spinnaker to automate testing and deployment processes.

Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and Spinnaker to automate testing and deployment processes. Deployment and Operations: Collaborate with DevOps team to ensure smooth deployment and operation of systems on cloud platforms like AWS and GCP.

Skills and Technologies:

Backend Development: Proficiency in languages like Java, Python, or similar, and frameworks such as Spring Boot.

Proficiency in languages like Java, Python, or similar, and frameworks such as Spring Boot. API Development: Experience designing and implementing RESTful APIs.

Experience designing and implementing RESTful APIs. Microservices Architecture: Knowledge of microservices patterns, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of microservices patterns, Docker, and Kubernetes. Database Management: Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases.

Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases. Testing Frameworks: Experience with JUnit, Mockito, Postman, etc.

Experience with JUnit, Mockito, Postman, etc. Version Control and CI/CD: Git, GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Spinnaker.

Git, GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Spinnaker. Cloud Platforms: AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform).

Collaboration and Communication:

Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams including DevOps, QA, and frontend developers.

Work closely with cross-functional teams including DevOps, QA, and frontend developers. Communication Skills: Clear and effective communication of ideas, issues, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

CI/CD

AWS

Azure

Hybrid

Cape Town

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Group life and bonus

