Java Developer – Remote Remote

1. System Design and Development
- Requirements Analysis: Understand functional and system requirements thoroughly.
- Architecture Design: Design scalable, responsive, and stable backend systems.
- Module Development: Develop and modify modules using appropriate technologies and frameworks (e.g., Java/Spring Boot for microservices).
- Quality Assurance: Ensure responsiveness, stability, and quality of applications through rigorous testing and code reviews.
2. Testing and Bug Fixing
- Testing Strategies: Implement unit tests, integration tests, and participate in QA testing processes.
- Bug Fixes: Address issues promptly and efficiently to maintain application stability.
3. Agile Methodology
- Scrum Participation: Actively engage in daily scrum meetings for project updates and impediment resolution.
- Sprint Planning: Contribute to sprint planning sessions to set goals and prioritize tasks effectively.
4. Documentation
- Technical Documentation: Create and maintain technical documentation for developed modules to facilitate understanding and future maintenance.
5. Code Quality and Standards
- Code Reviews: Participate in and conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and overall code quality.
6. Continuous Integration and Deployment
- CI/CD Pipelines: Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and Spinnaker to automate testing and deployment processes.
- Deployment and Operations: Collaborate with DevOps team to ensure smooth deployment and operation of systems on cloud platforms like AWS and GCP.
Skills and Technologies:
- Backend Development: Proficiency in languages like Java, Python, or similar, and frameworks such as Spring Boot.
- API Development: Experience designing and implementing RESTful APIs.
- Microservices Architecture: Knowledge of microservices patterns, Docker, and Kubernetes.
- Database Management: Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Testing Frameworks: Experience with JUnit, Mockito, Postman, etc.
- Version Control and CI/CD: Git, GitHub, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Spinnaker.
- Cloud Platforms: AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Collaboration and Communication:
- Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams including DevOps, QA, and frontend developers.
- Communication Skills: Clear and effective communication of ideas, issues, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- CI/CD
- AWS
- Azure
- Hybrid
- Cape Town
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- Group life and bonus