Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 17, 2024

  • Produce quality software

  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems

  • Provide production support

Minimum Requirements:

  • 4 years’ experience within application development in Java

  • 3 years’ experience in J2EE

  • Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

  • DevOps experience

  • Scaled Agile Framework will be advantageous

  • Web Services technologies experience i.e. RESTful APIs

  • Relational Database experience

  • Experience with RCP development will be an advantage

  • Life insurance financial applications will be recommended

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • software development
  • developer

