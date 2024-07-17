Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

- Produce quality software
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems
- Provide production support
Minimum Requirements:
- 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
- 3 years’ experience in J2EE
- Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
- DevOps experience
- Scaled Agile Framework will be advantageous
- Web Services technologies experience i.e. RESTful APIs
- Relational Database experience
- Experience with RCP development will be an advantage
- Life insurance financial applications will be recommended
Desired Skills:
- java
- software development
- developer