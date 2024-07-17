Junior Software Developer

Looking for strong Graduate Software Engineers who has graduated with a BCOM Science, Information Technology Degree or Honours.
Permanent Opportunities available in Pretoria, Headoffice – Fintech/IT/Banking
Office Based, Pretoria, Menlyn Main
Hybrid after 6 months
Skills and Experience
- At least 2 years + work experience doing .NET, C# Development.
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies:
- Web API.
- API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
- Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
- Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- .NET Core will be advantageous.
Qualifications
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C#.NET
- .NET Core
- MS SQL
- SQL
- Microsoft SQL
- Database Design
- Application Software
- Agile
- Software Testing
- Testing
- Software
- Coding
- Development
- C# Dev
- C# Development
- Azure
- Cloud
- SQL Server
- Entity Frameworks
- Entity Framework
- ORM Framework
- C#.Net Development
- .Net
- Development C#
- MVC
- MVC Development
- Web Applications Development
- .NET Framework 4
- C# Web Development
- .Net 4.0
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Fintech / Information Technology / Banking