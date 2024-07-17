Junior Software Developer

Looking for strong Graduate Software Engineers who has graduated with a BCOM Science, Information Technology Degree or Honours.

Permanent Opportunities available in Pretoria, Headoffice – Fintech/IT/Banking

Office Based, Pretoria, Menlyn Main

Hybrid after 6 months

Skills and Experience

At least 2 years + work experience doing .NET, C# Development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies:

Web API.

API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).

Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.

Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

.NET Core will be advantageous.

Qualifications

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fintech / Information Technology / Banking

