Junior Software Developer

Jul 17, 2024

Looking for strong Graduate Software Engineers who has graduated with a BCOM Science, Information Technology Degree or Honours.

Permanent Opportunities available in Pretoria, Headoffice – Fintech/IT/Banking

Office Based, Pretoria, Menlyn Main
Hybrid after 6 months

Skills and Experience

  • At least 2 years + work experience doing .NET, C# Development.
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies:
  • Web API.
  • API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
  • Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
  • Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • .NET Core will be advantageous.

Qualifications

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)
  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C#.NET
  • .NET Core
  • MS SQL
  • SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Database Design
  • Application Software
  • Agile
  • Software Testing
  • Testing
  • Software
  • Coding
  • Development
  • C# Dev
  • C# Development
  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • SQL Server
  • Entity Frameworks
  • Entity Framework
  • ORM Framework
  • C#.Net Development
  • .Net
  • Development C#
  • MVC
  • MVC Development
  • Web Applications Development
  • .NET Framework 4
  • C# Web Development
  • .Net 4.0

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Fintech / Information Technology / Banking

