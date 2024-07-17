KID Group marks 25th anniversary with leadership changes

Knowledge Integration Dynamics (KID) Group has announced key leadership changes as part of its growth and succession strategy. The group, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, continues to expand its capabilities and footprint to help customers keep pace with change.

KID Director Mervyn Mooi, speaking on behalf of the board of directors, says the changes include four strategic promotions, all effective from 1 October this year.

“KID first opened its doors as a data warehousing specialist on 1 July 1999, and over the years has grown into a multi-faceted data solutions powerhouse with seven subsidiary companies and a staff complement of over 200. Our capability in providing services and competence for emerging data technologies is commendable, which now also includes machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The executive changes will see Aubrey van Aswegen, founder of KID, taking the role of group executive chairperson. He previously held the role of group CEO.

Johann van der Walt, who held the role of group chief operations officer, has been promoted to group CEO, replacing Van Aswegen in this position.

Van der Walt’s previous role of chief operations officer will be taken on by Veemal Kalanjee, currently MD of group company InfoFlow, which he will continue to hold.

The fourth change is the promotion of Michael Braybrooke to the position of GM of InfoFlow. He previously held the roles of senior solutions architect and account manager in the company.