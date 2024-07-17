Lead Platform/DevOps Engineer

As the Platform Engineering Lead, you will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in designing, implementing, and maintaining our organization’s technology platforms. This role involves overseeing a team of platform engineers, setting technical direction, and collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure the continuous improvement of our infrastructure. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and a proven track record of successfully leading platform engineering initiatives.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

10+ years of experience in platform engineering, system administration, or a related role.

Proven experience managing and leading a team of platform engineers.

Expert proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Bash) and extensive experience with automation tools.

In-depth knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and advanced cloud services.

Strong expertise in containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Proven leadership skills with the ability to guide technical teams and collaborate with other stakeholders.

Preferred Skills:

Certification in cloud technologies, platform engineering, or related domains.

Experience with advanced CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Deep understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices.

Advanced knowledge of networking concepts and protocols.

Strong SRE skills

Experience in the use and management of Vendor packaged software, including patching and upgrades.

Experience with monitoring and observability architecture, tools, deployment, maintenance of multi-vendor tool suite environments, compliance with published SLA’s, including but not limited to: Dynatrace, Canary Checker, Loki, Grafana, Prometheus, Cloudwatch.

Desired Skills:

devops

dynatrace

cybersecurity

cloud

container

