Liquid C2 launches Cloudmania in Egypt

Liquid C2 has expanded its Cloudmania business into the Egyptian channel partner ecosystem.

Cloudmania is Liquid C2’s distribution business unit for cloud and cyber security solutions, with operations in 35 countries across the Middle East and Africa.

Cloudmania’s strategic partnership with Microsoft has allowed it to equip numerous partners with cloud and cyber security services and solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions, within a fully supported ecosystem.

“Extending Cloudmania’s reach to Egypt reflects our confidence in the Egyptian economy following the launch of Liquid C2 in Egypt a year ago,” says Sherif Shaltout, vice-president: operations at Liquid. “We see Egypt as the anchor country of our expansion into the Middle East and North Africa and we look forward to play our role in realising the government’s Egypt Vision 2030 strategy, supported by its ‘Digital Egypt’ initiative.

“Partnering with local businesses will help in developing digital infrastructure, promoting digital skills development, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic growth, all while tapping into Egypt’s wealth of local tech talent.”

Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer at Liquid C2, comments: “Cloudmania’s growth over the last year from 100 partners to over 750 demonstrates how our value proposition resonates with channel partners across these regions. Being named the Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire in 2022 and 2023 respectively, reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth, accelerating digital transformation for businesses in Africa.”

Resellers that partner with Cloudmania receive access to a suite of market-leading solutions tailored to suit their customers’ needs. Cloudmania aims to help channel partners better manage their business by creating a single-pane view via an always-on platform that assists with billing and subscription management services.

In addition to providing partners with programmes that drive sales enablement, they also have access to Cloudmania’s marketing and technical support. Cloudmania alleviates the backend operations, enabling partners to focus on their core business.