Marketing Data Analyst at Set Consulting

Join Our Data Adventure: Marketing Data Analyst Wanted! ??

Are you a data wizard with a flair for marketing? Do you dream in SQL queries and visualize data like a Picasso of pixels? If so, we’ve got the perfect role for you! ??

Job Title: Marketing Data Analyst

Location: Century City

What We’re Looking For:

Degree in Flavorful Fields: Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Data Analysis, Computer Science, or a related field. An advanced degree? Even better – it’s like adding extra seasoning to your qualifications!

SQL Sorcery: You’ve got 3-5 years of experience with SQL querying. It’s non-negotiable – we need someone who can slice and dice data faster than a sushi chef.

Marketing Magic: You’ve sprinkled your data magic in the marketing realm. Whether you’ve been a Marketing Data Analyst, Marketing Analyst, or Data Analyst, we want your insights to spice up our campaigns.

Viz Virtuoso: Tableau, Power BI, or similar tools? You’ve mastered them like a culinary maestro. Show us your data visualizations – bonus points if they’re as delightful as a perfectly plated dessert!

Analytical Alchemy: Complex marketing datasets? No problem! You can turn numbers into gold (or at least actionable insights). Statistical analysis, predictive modeling, and segmentation techniques are your secret ingredients.

Coding Cuisine: Python or R? You speak their language. Whip up some data manipulation and analysis – it’s like creating a recipe for success.

Taste for Metrics: Customer lifetime value, A/B testing, and customer engagement – you know the flavors of marketing measurement.

Collaboration Connoisseur: You play well with others. Cross-functional teamwork? You’re the chef who brings all the ingredients together.

Attention to Detail: Like a master chef, you focus on data accuracy and quality. No burnt data here!

Desired Skills:

SQL Querying

Power BI

Marketing data analytics

Python

A/B testing

Tableau

Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

