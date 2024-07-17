Mobile Applications Developer (Flutter) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an experienced Mobile Developer who will be working with other Senior Developers to build in-house software solutions.
As a Mobile developer, you will collaborate with internal teams to design and develop the next generation of our mobile applications.
Requirements:
- Experience working with Native Mobile Development Technologies, or coding in Flutter.
- Experience working on large projects with mobile apps in a production environment.
- BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering would be an advantage
- iOS Development with Swift advantageous
- Android development with Kotlin advantageous
- Experience with the following Flutter packages would be beneficial: BLOC, SocketIO, HTTP/DIO
- Building offline applications.
- Driver’s license and own transportation.
Best suited for this position:
- An interest in working in an open and collaborative environment that values mentorship, learning and knowledge sharing.
- Working Independently.
- Ability to work in both a team and on individual projects.
Interpersonal Qualities:
- Ability to take ownership of projects, and self-management.
- Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently and manage the expectations of both your teammates and the clients.
- Ability to work individually and in teams.
Perks:
- Remote workdays.
- No micro-management.
- Creative Freedom.
- Relaxed and open working environment.
- Work with cutting edge technology.
- Frequent fun office activities
- Choose your computer
Our client is an equal opportunity employer.
Desired Skills:
- Android Development
- Development
- Flutter
- iOS
- Mobile Development
- Swift
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Remote workdays
- No micro-management
- Creative Freedom
- Relaxed and open working enviroment
- Work with cutting edge technology
- Frequent fun office activities
- Choose your computer