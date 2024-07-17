Mobile Applications Developer (Flutter)

We are looking for an experienced Mobile Developer who will be working with other Senior Developers to build in-house software solutions.

As a Mobile developer, you will collaborate with internal teams to design and develop the next generation of our mobile applications.

Requirements:

Experience working with Native Mobile Development Technologies, or coding in Flutter.

Experience working on large projects with mobile apps in a production environment.

BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering would be an advantage

iOS Development with Swift advantageous

Android development with Kotlin advantageous

Experience with the following Flutter packages would be beneficial: BLOC, SocketIO, HTTP/DIO

Building offline applications.

Driver’s license and own transportation.

Best suited for this position:

An interest in working in an open and collaborative environment that values mentorship, learning and knowledge sharing.

Working Independently.

Ability to work in both a team and on individual projects.

Interpersonal Qualities:

Ability to take ownership of projects, and self-management.

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently and manage the expectations of both your teammates and the clients.

Ability to work individually and in teams.

Perks:

Remote workdays.

No micro-management.

Creative Freedom.

Relaxed and open working environment.

Work with cutting edge technology.

Frequent fun office activities

Choose your computer

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

