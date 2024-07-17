Mobile Applications Developer (Flutter)

Jul 17, 2024

We are looking for an experienced Mobile Developer who will be working with other Senior Developers to build in-house software solutions.

As a Mobile developer, you will collaborate with internal teams to design and develop the next generation of our mobile applications.

Requirements:

  • Experience working with Native Mobile Development Technologies, or coding in Flutter.
  • Experience working on large projects with mobile apps in a production environment.
  • BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering would be an advantage
  • iOS Development with Swift advantageous
  • Android development with Kotlin advantageous
  • Experience with the following Flutter packages would be beneficial: BLOC, SocketIO, HTTP/DIO
  • Building offline applications.
  • Driver’s license and own transportation.

Best suited for this position:

  • An interest in working in an open and collaborative environment that values mentorship, learning and knowledge sharing.
  • Working Independently.
  • Ability to work in both a team and on individual projects.

Interpersonal Qualities:

  • Ability to take ownership of projects, and self-management.
  • Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently and manage the expectations of both your teammates and the clients.
  • Ability to work individually and in teams.

Perks:

  • Remote workdays.
  • No micro-management.
  • Creative Freedom.
  • Relaxed and open working environment.
  • Work with cutting edge technology.
  • Frequent fun office activities
  • Choose your computer

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

