.NET Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented and motivated Mid-Level .NET Developer for our esteemed client. This role is centered on delivering top-notch development work. As part of the Integration team, you will actively collaborate with colleagues and clients to design, develop, test, implement, and support both current and future solutions. Your role will also involve mentoring your teammates through knowledge sharing and learning from their collective experiences. If you are a dedicated developer who thrives in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to become a part of our innovative team.

Responsibilities:



Collaborate with developers from other teams to implement optimal solutions

Develop and execute high-quality unit tests

Design, develop, test, and implement software solutions

Test and evaluate new technologies

Provide internal and external (client) support

Write and implement high-quality, high-performing code

Perform server updates

Identify areas for improvement

Maintain and implement software tools, processes, and procedures

Demonstrate high expertise in all aspects of development

Exhibit a high level of flexibility

Assist with peer and code reviews

Engage in research and development

Requirements:



BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required (please note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

Project and Product Management

Possess the drive and ability to take a project and run with it

Experience in our core technology stack; openness to learning new skills and technologies

Ability to make sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes

Fluent in English; other languages are beneficial

Technical Requirements:



C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

TDD (beneficial)

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation

Benefits:



Salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

Contact Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

We will contact you by phone within 7 days if your profile matches our requirements for this position. If your qualifications do not match this specific role, we will reach out to you regarding any future opportunities that align with your experience and skills.

Desired Skills:

.NET Developer

.NET Developer

.NET Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position