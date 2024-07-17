.NET Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented and motivated Mid-Level .NET Developer for our esteemed client. This role is centered on delivering top-notch development work. As part of the Integration team, you will actively collaborate with colleagues and clients to design, develop, test, implement, and support both current and future solutions. Your role will also involve mentoring your teammates through knowledge sharing and learning from their collective experiences. If you are a dedicated developer who thrives in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to become a part of our innovative team.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with developers from other teams to implement optimal solutions
- Develop and execute high-quality unit tests
- Design, develop, test, and implement software solutions
- Test and evaluate new technologies
- Provide internal and external (client) support
- Write and implement high-quality, high-performing code
- Perform server updates
- Identify areas for improvement
- Maintain and implement software tools, processes, and procedures
- Demonstrate high expertise in all aspects of development
- Exhibit a high level of flexibility
- Assist with peer and code reviews
- Engage in research and development
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
- Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required (please note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
- Project and Product Management
- Possess the drive and ability to take a project and run with it
- Experience in our core technology stack; openness to learning new skills and technologies
- Ability to make sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes
- Fluent in English; other languages are beneficial
Technical Requirements:
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- TDD (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation
Benefits:
- Salary negotiable
