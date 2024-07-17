Network Development Manager

JOB TITLE: Network Developer (Durban)

Responsible for the implementation of the retail network growth strategy ; optimisation of current vs long term plan network with respect to cost structure, volumes and offer development.

Responsibilities

Management of the EXISTING network:

To ensure the effective management of the principal lease agreements for CO and DO stations and that all contracts are complete, and all renegotiations happen timeously and profitable.

To ensure proper planning and execution all redevelopment projects in close collaboration with other relevant Departments.

Management of the NEW network investment projects:

Management of the NEW network investment projects: To complete regular market analysis of the area under their control to identify potential growth opportunities and prepare area strategy document in collaboration with Network Strategy and Planning Manager.

To prepare proposals and presentation for proposed developments for Management approval.

To ensure the New Investment Project validation process is respected and the stakeholders kept updated.

To conduct and validate feasibility studies on new network developments using the information provided by the Network Strategy and Planning Manager, own market analysis, Retail Fuel Sales team and DIVCOM.

To identify, negotiate and conclude deals for new investments on behalf of Total and obtain management approval thereof in accordance with internal procedures and governance.

To be responsible for the effective purchase and leasing of land in relationship to the new development proposals.

To provide advice to and collaborate with the Retail Divisions in analyzing projects and preparing proposals for investment projects at new facilities.

To obtain environment impact assessments through consultants, considering the physical, environmental and social impact of proposed developments.

To ensure all legal (including legal agreements) and regulatory requirements (including EIA, DOE licenses, traffic approval and town planning) for proposed developments are in place before handing the projects over to the Construction Team.

To continually network with relevant role players in the property development industry with special emphasis to be paid to National, Provincial and Municipal staff as well as private developers and professionals.

Hold regular meetings with the construction team for project status updates and provide consequent reporting to the Retail Management and propose corrective actions if necessary.

To work with other Retail divisions to ensure smooth handover of investment projects to operational teams

To ensure adequate reporting at all stages (investment planning, execution, and follow up) in close collaboration with other relevant Departments and to provide necessary support and guidance in cases of strategic acquisitions.

HSEQ:

HSEQ: To ensure constant adherence and compliance to company HSEQ and security standards, local by-laws, standards and legislation to minimize all risk pertaining to environment, company assets and protection of life

To obtain environmental approvals for new developments.

To ensure compliance to local by-laws and government regulation / legislation.

Governance

Governance To ensure effective risk management and internal control, including asset management for area of responsibility and procurement compliance.

To ensure that all relevant documentation is appropriately filed in a secure location and or procedure.

To ensure projects do not deviate from what has been approved and deviations are validated via approved amendments.

To ensure project budgets are respected.

To comply with Procurement policy and procedures, and that non-compliance to procurement procedures will be addressed

Qualifications

Appropriate tertiary business / legal / property qualification or similar (M+3 qualification)

Experience as a Territory Manager would be advantageous, plus at least 6 years general work experience.

2 years project management experience.

Valid driver’s licence is a requirement.

Good practical knowledge of marketing, financial, real estate and legal disciplines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong negotiation skills

Good written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Tenacity to close deals and drive projects to completion, must be a self-starter.

Good networking and relationship building skills

Sound knowledge of town planning, environmental, traffic issues, DOE (Department of Energy) licensing requirements, the law pertaining to property transactions, building plan approval requirements and fi

Desired Skills:

Negotiating

HSEQ

Marketing

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position