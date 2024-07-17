Python Developer

Jul 17, 2024

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification, and suitable experience
  • 4 years+ Python, using Flask, JavaScript, HTML, CSS working experience.
  • .Net / Java Software Development experience is a huge advantage.
  • Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc
  • Requirements:
  • Proven experience as a Senior Python Developer, with a strong focus on code review and analysis.
  • Extensive knowledge and understanding of software development principles, patterns, and best practices.
  • Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, and CSS, with the ability to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in these languages.
  • Strong experience with modern frameworks and libraries such as React, Angular, Node.JS, Django, and Flask.
  • Solid understanding of front-end and back-end technologies, including HTML and database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
  • Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and deploying applications in a cloud environment.
  • Prior experience working with GitHub and version control systems, including branching, pull requests, and code reviews.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Flask

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

