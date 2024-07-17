Python Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification, and suitable experience
- 4 years+ Python, using Flask, JavaScript, HTML, CSS working experience.
- .Net / Java Software Development experience is a huge advantage.
- Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc
- Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Senior Python Developer, with a strong focus on code review and analysis.
- Extensive knowledge and understanding of software development principles, patterns, and best practices.
- Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, and CSS, with the ability to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in these languages.
- Strong experience with modern frameworks and libraries such as React, Angular, Node.JS, Django, and Flask.
- Solid understanding of front-end and back-end technologies, including HTML and database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and deploying applications in a cloud environment.
- Prior experience working with GitHub and version control systems, including branching, pull requests, and code reviews.
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Flask
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree