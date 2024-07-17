Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

Finding unique offerings and solutions, reacting to situations at critical moments, changes in the market and new opportunities – even in and from the most unexpected places and businesses – is core to what makes us leaders in our industry.

Good Understanding of different business models to build data [URL Removed] out processes, documents, requirements work on data driven projects. Collaborate with stockholders on requirements.

Bachelors in Computer Science / Engineering Degree

5+ years’ experience

Take Initiative

Google Cloud

Python

Big Query

DBT

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior BA

Google Cloud

Python

Employer & Job Benefits:

Including Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position