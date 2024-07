Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Stakeholder management and communication

Execution of business analysis methodologies

Contribute to the design of new business processes

Designs and document functional specifications/program specifications

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Assist in sessions for end-users, including training

Minimum Requirements:

Matric /Grade 12

Tertiary qualification (degree/diploma) preferred

Business Analysis Certification or Diploma

8+ Years experience as a Business Analyst

Experience in Agile and Waterfall methodologies and all aspects of SDLC

Proven experience in Business Analysis Tools as well as BPMN and Business Architecture design

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Project Management

Financial Services

Insurance

