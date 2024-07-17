Senior Support Engineer

Jul 17, 2024

  • Ensuring endpoint software is installed, updated and operating correctly on all workstations and servers;

  • Regularly patch all servers and endpoints

  • Providing support/troubleshooting for server software and hardware;

  • Conduct routine network maintenance and network backups;

  • Set up and maintain user e-mail accounts and user network accounts;

  • Resolve incidents with printers, copiers and scanners;

  • Ad Hoc duties as requested.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12

  • Minimum 7 years Support Engineer experience essential

  • Working knowledge Sophos / Mimecast / Veeam and good networking knowledge with Extreme, Ubiquiti, Fortigate or Mikrotik

  • Advanced Enterprise knowledge and experience with –
    • Active Directory + Entra and MS365 administration

    • Hybrid Environments

    • VMware with VSAN

    • Fortigate (SDWAN, DHCP, IPSEC, Fortimanager, FortiAnalyzer, VPN, etc.)

    • Exchange 2019

    • SharePoint

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • Fortigate
  • Networking
  • VMWare

