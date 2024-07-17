Senior UX/UI Designer

Job Title: Senior UX/UI Designer

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)

Hybrid

Our client is currently seeking an experienced Senior UX/UI designer to join our digital team. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in designing and solutioning for customer-facing digital channels including mobile apps, digital wallets, web platforms, and other online portals. Proficient wireframing and prototyping skills are required and excellent knowledge of Figma is essential. Experience in financial, banking or other technical sectors is highly desirable.

Roles and responsibilities:

Conduct user research and user testing

Define user stories and journey mapping

Build user flows and process flows

Design wireframes and prototypes

Develop high-fidelity mock-ups using Design Libraries

Strong understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies

Advanced visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Accessibility design

Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams including developers, product owners, project managers, business unit and customer experience and marketing teams

Presentation and demonstration skills when presenting concepts and solutions to stakeholders

Excellent communication with regards to design documentation, user feedback and test result implementation

Experience and qualifications:

BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Minimum of 5-7 years’ working experience as a UX/UI Designer or in a similar position

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. [URL Removed] and Invision)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

User experience strategy, monitoring and design

Experience in designing use cases, user journeys and user flows

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Adobe Illustrator

Photoshop

Wireframe

Invision

Design

Design Software

Learn more/Apply for this position