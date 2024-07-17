Senior UX/UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Title: Senior UX/UI Designer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)
Hybrid
Our client is currently seeking an experienced Senior UX/UI designer to join our digital team. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in designing and solutioning for customer-facing digital channels including mobile apps, digital wallets, web platforms, and other online portals. Proficient wireframing and prototyping skills are required and excellent knowledge of Figma is essential. Experience in financial, banking or other technical sectors is highly desirable.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Conduct user research and user testing
- Define user stories and journey mapping
- Build user flows and process flows
- Design wireframes and prototypes
- Develop high-fidelity mock-ups using Design Libraries
- Strong understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies
- Advanced visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction
- Accessibility design
- Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams including developers, product owners, project managers, business unit and customer experience and marketing teams
- Presentation and demonstration skills when presenting concepts and solutions to stakeholders
- Excellent communication with regards to design documentation, user feedback and test result implementation
Experience and qualifications:
- BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field
- Minimum of 5-7 years’ working experience as a UX/UI Designer or in a similar position
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. [URL Removed] and Invision)
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
- User experience strategy, monitoring and design
- Experience in designing use cases, user journeys and user flows
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!
