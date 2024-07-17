Software Engineer

Role:
Our client is seeking an experienced Senior C# Developer to join our clients dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing robust, scalable applications and a deep understanding of the .NET framework and related technologies. This role requires a proactive individual who can work independently and as part of a team, with a focus on delivering high-quality code and solutions.

Key Responsibilities will include:

  • Develop and maintain applications using C#, .NET 4+ and .NET Core;
  • Design and manage MSSQL Server databases including stored procedures, tables, indexes, and general database management;
  • Implement responsive designs using Bootstrap and CSS;
  • Utilize C# LINQ for data querying;
  • Develop interactive web applications using JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;
  • Apply dependency injection principles to enhance code modularity and testability;
  • Use Git/Bitbucket for source control and version management;
  • Ensure code and application security by adhering to best practices in coding and deployments;
  • Implement authentication mechanisms such as ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, and OWIN;
  • Utilize Entity Framework for data access layer implementation;
  • Develop, test, and debug applications using Visual Studio;
  • Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all developed code and applications;
  • Stay updated with new technologies and integrate them into existing projects when beneficial;
  • Participate in agile development practices and contribute to sprint planning and retrospectives.

Required Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development;
  • Strong experience with C#, .NET MVC, and .NET Core;
  • Proficient in MSSQL Server management and development;
  • Experience with front-end technologies including Bootstrap and CSS;
  • Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;
  • Familiarity with dependency injection frameworks;
  • Proficient with Git/Bitbucket version control systems;
  • In-depth understanding of secure coding and deployment practices;
  • Hands-on experience with authentication mechanisms (ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, OWIN);
  • Proficient in Entity Framework;
  • Expertise in Visual Studio;
  • Strong documentation skills;
  • Ownership of a personal PC and battery backups;
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with TypeScript, SCSS/SASS;
  • Basic foundational knowledge of AWS services;
  • Familiarity with unit testing frameworks;
  • Experience in developing RESTful APIs;
  • Knowledge of third-party UI controls such as Telerik;
  • Understanding of SOLID principles;
  • Experience with AWS RDS or Beanstalk;
  • Familiarity with Entity Framework Code First approach;
  • Experience with Redis caching.

Additional Qualifications:

  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail;
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills;
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team;
  • Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously;
  • Proactive attitude and willingness to learn new technologies and methodologies.

Our clients are people who are:

  • Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
  • Courageous and passionate;
  • Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
  • Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
  • Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
  • Ethical and responsible;
  • Professional, trustworthy and keen.

