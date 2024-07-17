Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Role:

Our client is seeking an experienced Senior C# Developer to join our clients dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing robust, scalable applications and a deep understanding of the .NET framework and related technologies. This role requires a proactive individual who can work independently and as part of a team, with a focus on delivering high-quality code and solutions.

Key Responsibilities will include:

Develop and maintain applications using C#, .NET 4+ and .NET Core;

Design and manage MSSQL Server databases including stored procedures, tables, indexes, and general database management;

Implement responsive designs using Bootstrap and CSS;

Utilize C# LINQ for data querying;

Develop interactive web applications using JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;

Apply dependency injection principles to enhance code modularity and testability;

Use Git/Bitbucket for source control and version management;

Ensure code and application security by adhering to best practices in coding and deployments;

Implement authentication mechanisms such as ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, and OWIN;

Utilize Entity Framework for data access layer implementation;

Develop, test, and debug applications using Visual Studio;

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all developed code and applications;

Stay updated with new technologies and integrate them into existing projects when beneficial;

Participate in agile development practices and contribute to sprint planning and retrospectives.

Required Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development;

Strong experience with C#, .NET MVC, and .NET Core;

Proficient in MSSQL Server management and development;

Experience with front-end technologies including Bootstrap and CSS;

Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;

Familiarity with dependency injection frameworks;

Proficient with Git/Bitbucket version control systems;

In-depth understanding of secure coding and deployment practices;

Hands-on experience with authentication mechanisms (ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, OWIN);

Proficient in Entity Framework;

Expertise in Visual Studio;

Strong documentation skills;

Ownership of a personal PC and battery backups;

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with TypeScript, SCSS/SASS;

Basic foundational knowledge of AWS services;

Familiarity with unit testing frameworks;

Experience in developing RESTful APIs;

Knowledge of third-party UI controls such as Telerik;

Understanding of SOLID principles;

Experience with AWS RDS or Beanstalk;

Familiarity with Entity Framework Code First approach;

Experience with Redis caching.

Additional Qualifications:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail;

Strong communication and interpersonal skills;

Ability to work independently and as part of a team;

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously;

Proactive attitude and willingness to learn new technologies and methodologies.

Our clients are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Role:

Our client is seeking an experienced Senior C# Developer to join our clients dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing robust, scalable applications and a deep understanding of the .NET framework and related technologies. This role requires a proactive individual who can work independently and as part of a team, with a focus on delivering high-quality code and solutions.

Key Responsibilities will include:

Develop and maintain applications using C#, .NET 4+ and .NET Core;

Design and manage MSSQL Server databases including stored procedures, tables, indexes, and general database management;

Implement responsive designs using Bootstrap and CSS;

Utilize C# LINQ for data querying;

Develop interactive web applications using JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;

Apply dependency injection principles to enhance code modularity and testability;

Use Git/Bitbucket for source control and version management;

Ensure code and application security by adhering to best practices in coding and deployments;

Implement authentication mechanisms such as ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, and OWIN;

Utilize Entity Framework for data access layer implementation;

Develop, test, and debug applications using Visual Studio;

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all developed code and applications;

Stay updated with new technologies and integrate them into existing projects when beneficial;

Participate in agile development practices and contribute to sprint planning and retrospectives.

Required Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development;

Strong experience with C#, .NET MVC, and .NET Core;

Proficient in MSSQL Server management and development;

Experience with front-end technologies including Bootstrap and CSS;

Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;

Familiarity with dependency injection frameworks;

Proficient with Git/Bitbucket version control systems;

In-depth understanding of secure coding and deployment practices;

Hands-on experience with authentication mechanisms (ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, OWIN);

Proficient in Entity Framework;

Expertise in Visual Studio;

Strong documentation skills;

Ownership of a personal PC and battery backups;

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with TypeScript, SCSS/SASS;

Basic foundational knowledge of AWS services;

Familiarity with unit testing frameworks;

Experience in developing RESTful APIs;

Knowledge of third-party UI controls such as Telerik;

Understanding of SOLID principles;

Experience with AWS RDS or Beanstalk;

Familiarity with Entity Framework Code First approach;

Experience with Redis caching.

Additional Qualifications:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail;

Strong communication and interpersonal skills;

Ability to work independently and as part of a team;

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously;

Proactive attitude and willingness to learn new technologies and methodologies.

Our clients are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Desired Skills:

software development;

C#

.NET MVC

and .NET Core;

MSSQL Server management + development

JavaScript

jQuery

and AJAX;

front-end technologies including

Bootstrap and CSS;

Learn more/Apply for this position