Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Role:
Our client is seeking an experienced Senior C# Developer to join our clients dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing robust, scalable applications and a deep understanding of the .NET framework and related technologies. This role requires a proactive individual who can work independently and as part of a team, with a focus on delivering high-quality code and solutions.
Key Responsibilities will include:
- Develop and maintain applications using C#, .NET 4+ and .NET Core;
- Design and manage MSSQL Server databases including stored procedures, tables, indexes, and general database management;
- Implement responsive designs using Bootstrap and CSS;
- Utilize C# LINQ for data querying;
- Develop interactive web applications using JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;
- Apply dependency injection principles to enhance code modularity and testability;
- Use Git/Bitbucket for source control and version management;
- Ensure code and application security by adhering to best practices in coding and deployments;
- Implement authentication mechanisms such as ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, and OWIN;
- Utilize Entity Framework for data access layer implementation;
- Develop, test, and debug applications using Visual Studio;
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all developed code and applications;
- Stay updated with new technologies and integrate them into existing projects when beneficial;
- Participate in agile development practices and contribute to sprint planning and retrospectives.
Required Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development;
- Strong experience with C#, .NET MVC, and .NET Core;
- Proficient in MSSQL Server management and development;
- Experience with front-end technologies including Bootstrap and CSS;
- Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, jQuery, and AJAX;
- Familiarity with dependency injection frameworks;
- Proficient with Git/Bitbucket version control systems;
- In-depth understanding of secure coding and deployment practices;
- Hands-on experience with authentication mechanisms (ASP.Net Identity, OAuth, OWIN);
- Proficient in Entity Framework;
- Expertise in Visual Studio;
- Strong documentation skills;
- Ownership of a personal PC and battery backups;
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with TypeScript, SCSS/SASS;
- Basic foundational knowledge of AWS services;
- Familiarity with unit testing frameworks;
- Experience in developing RESTful APIs;
- Knowledge of third-party UI controls such as Telerik;
- Understanding of SOLID principles;
- Experience with AWS RDS or Beanstalk;
- Familiarity with Entity Framework Code First approach;
- Experience with Redis caching.
Additional Qualifications:
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail;
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills;
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team;
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously;
- Proactive attitude and willingness to learn new technologies and methodologies.
Our clients are people who are:
- Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
- Courageous and passionate;
- Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
- Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
- Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
- Ethical and responsible;
- Professional, trustworthy and keen.
