Software Tester

Role:

Our client is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join their development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our clients C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues

Activities will include:

Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;

Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;

Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;

Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;

Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;

Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;

Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Skills and Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;

Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;

Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;

Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;

Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;

Proficient in using version control systems like Git;

Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;

Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills;

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality;

Good communication skills, both written and verbal;

Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment;

Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment;

Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;

Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;

Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;

ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.

Our clients are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

