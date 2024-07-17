Software Tester

Jul 17, 2024

Role:
Our client is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join their development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our clients C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues

Activities will include:

  • Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;
  • Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;
  • Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;
  • Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;
  • Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;
  • Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;
  • Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;
  • Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;
  • Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;
  • Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;
  • Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;
  • Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;
  • Proficient in using version control systems like Git;
  • Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;
  • Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills;
  • Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality;
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal;
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment;
  • Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment;
  • Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;
  • Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;
  • Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;
  • ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.

Our clients are people who are:

  • Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
  • Courageous and passionate;
  • Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
  • Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
  • Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
  • Ethical and responsible;
  • Professional, trustworthy and keen.

