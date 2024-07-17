Software Tester – Remote Remote

Role:
Our client is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join their development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our clients C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues
Activities will include:
- Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;
- Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;
- Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;
- Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;
- Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;
- Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;
- Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;
- Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;
- Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;
- Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;
- Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;
- Proficient in using version control systems like Git;
- Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;
- Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality;
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal;
- Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment;
- Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment;
- Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;
- Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;
- Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;
- ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.
Our clients are people who are:
- Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
- Courageous and passionate;
- Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
- Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
- Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
- Ethical and responsible;
- Professional, trustworthy and keen.
Role:
Our client is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join their development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our clients C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues
Activities will include:
- Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;
- Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;
- Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;
- Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;
- Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;
- Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;
- Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;
- Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;
- Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;
- Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;
- Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;
- Proficient in using version control systems like Git;
- Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;
- Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality;
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal;
- Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment;
- Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment;
- Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;
- Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;
- Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;
- ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.
Our clients are people who are:
- Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
- Courageous and passionate;
- Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
- Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
- Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
- Ethical and responsible;
- Professional, trustworthy and keen.
Desired Skills:
- testing C# MVC web applications
- and REST APIs;
- test management tools
- particularly TestRail;
- both manual and automated testing;
- automated testing tools
- especially Selenium WebDriver;