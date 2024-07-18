Africa under cyberattack

Jul 18, 2024

African organisations are feeling the pressure of the globe’s highest number of cyberattacks during the last quarter.

New Check Point Software Technologies data on Q2 2024 cyber-attack trends demonstrates that the rise in cyber-attacks is driven by increasing digital transformation and sophisticated cybercriminal techniques, including AI and machine learning.

Regionally, Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber-attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Latin America saw the most significant rise, with attacks increasing by 53% year-over-year to an average of 2 667 per week. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region followed with a 23% increase, highlighting the global spread of cyber threats.

Key statistics about Africa’s cybersecurity stance include:

* Highest Average Weekly Cyber Attacks: Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber-attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

* Drop in Ransomware Attacks: Africa accounted for 1% of all reported ransomware attacks in Q2 2024, showing a 55% decrease from the previous year.

* Top Attacked Countries: South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are among the top African countries facing significant cyber threats, with South Africa experiencing an average of 1 450 weekly attacks per organisation, marking a 4% YoY increase.

* Prevalent Malware Types: Qbot and FakeUpdates (SocGholish) are among the most prevalent malware types affecting African organizations, with significant impacts in South Africa.

Global statistics include:

* Global Increase: In Q2 2024, Check Point Research recorded a 30% year-over-year (YoY) increase in cyber-attacks globally, with organisations facing an average of 1 636 attacks per week.

* Most Attacked Industries: Education/Research (3 341 attacks per week), Government/Military (2 084 attacks per week), and Healthcare (1 999 attacks per week) were the top three most attacked industries.

* Regional Impact: Latin America (+53%), Africa (+37%), and Europe (+35%) experienced the largest YoY increases in cyberattacks. Africa had the highest volume of attacks.

Ransomware attacks involving public extortion increased by 13% YoY, totalling approximately 1 200 incidents globally in Q2 2024. North America was the hardest hit, accounting for 58% of all reported ransomware attacks. Africa, although only comprising 1% of these attacks, still shows a significant need for improved cybersecurity defences.

The Manufacturing sector was the most affected, representing 29% of publicly extorted ransomware attacks’ victims globally, with a 56% YoY increase. Healthcare followed, accounting for 11% of the attacks, with a 27% increase. The Communications and Utilities sectors experienced dramatic rises in ransomware incidents, with increases of 177% and 186% respectively.