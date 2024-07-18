Africa under cyberattack

African organisations are feeling the pressure of the globe’s highest number of cyberattacks during the last quarter.

New Check Point Software Technologies data on Q2 2024 cyber-attack trends demonstrates that the rise in cyber-attacks is driven by increasing digital transformation and sophisticated cybercriminal techniques, including AI and machine learning.

Regionally, Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber-attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Latin America saw the most significant rise, with attacks increasing by 53% year-over-year to an average of 2 667 per week. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region followed with a 23% increase, highlighting the global spread of cyber threats.

Key statistics about Africa’s cybersecurity stance include:

* Highest Average Weekly Cyber Attacks: Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber-attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

* Drop in Ransomware Attacks: Africa accounted for 1% of all reported ransomware attacks in Q2 2024, showing a 55% decrease from the previous year.

* Top Attacked Countries: South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are among the top African countries facing significant cyber threats, with South Africa experiencing an average of 1 450 weekly attacks per organisation, marking a 4% YoY increase.

* Prevalent Malware Types: Qbot and FakeUpdates (SocGholish) are among the most prevalent malware types affecting African organizations, with significant impacts in South Africa.

Global statistics include:

* Global Increase: In Q2 2024, Check Point Research recorded a 30% year-over-year (YoY) increase in cyber-attacks globally, with organisations facing an average of 1 636 attacks per week.

* Most Attacked Industries: Education/Research (3 341 attacks per week), Government/Military (2 084 attacks per week), and Healthcare (1 999 attacks per week) were the top three most attacked industries.

* Regional Impact: Latin America (+53%), Africa (+37%), and Europe (+35%) experienced the largest YoY increases in cyberattacks. Africa had the highest volume of attacks.

Ransomware attacks involving public extortion increased by 13% YoY, totalling approximately 1 200 incidents globally in Q2 2024. North America was the hardest hit, accounting for 58% of all reported ransomware attacks. Africa, although only comprising 1% of these attacks, still shows a significant need for improved cybersecurity defences.

The Manufacturing sector was the most affected, representing 29% of publicly extorted ransomware attacks’ victims globally, with a 56% YoY increase. Healthcare followed, accounting for 11% of the attacks, with a 27% increase. The Communications and Utilities sectors experienced dramatic rises in ransomware incidents, with increases of 177% and 186% respectively.